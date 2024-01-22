ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $172.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 300,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

