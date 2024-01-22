Reviewing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lichen China shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $129.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Lichen China.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Lichen China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $9.26 billion 1.80 $271.79 million $2.22 57.43 Lichen China $33.58 million 1.34 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 2.94% 59.58% 9.52% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Lichen China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

