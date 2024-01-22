Reviewing Crane (NYSE:CR) & Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $107.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.38 billion 1.99 $401.10 million $7.55 15.65 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Crane beats Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding. The company also provides technical services, such as installation and relocation, maintenance, upgrades, service parts and repair, VLF second life, and color management services; training and consulting services; and remote services. In addition, it offers financial services; and consumables, such as plates, films, chemicals, flexo, proofing, glues, digital and analog engraving, blankets, inks, dampening rollers, coatings, varnishes, blankets, rollers, pressroom chemicals, cutting knives, banderoles, ink duct foils, wash-up cloths and spray powders, dispersion glues, binding glues, stitching wires and sealing threads, and folding carton gluing supplies. Further, the company provides software solutions. It serves packaging, label, and commercial printing, printed electronics, e-mobility, and robotics and automation industries, as well as digitalixation and production solutions. The company was formerly known as Schnellpressenfabrik AG Heidelberg and changed its name to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in 1967. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1850 and is based in Heidelberg, Germany.

