Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.99 $4.59 billion $4.66 18.73 Ambrx Biopharma $4.09 million 426.61 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 8 5 0 2.29 Ambrx Biopharma 0 4 4 0 2.50

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $86.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.75%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ambrx Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

