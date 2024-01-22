Reviewing Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $416.18 million 0.68 $8.20 million N/A N/A Locafy $4.29 million 2.46 -$2.62 million ($4.31) -1.91

This table compares Sify Technologies and Locafy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 0.37% 1.34% 0.42% Locafy -102.60% -219.58% -83.17%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Locafy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

