Reviewing Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 42.96% 18.36% 15.93% Seiko Epson 4.07% 7.74% 4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $3.23 billion 4.69 $1.37 billion $1.32 9.32 Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.58 $563.11 million $0.62 12.06

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Seiko Epson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, and Refractory/unexplained chronic cough; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001, Inattentive ADHD pediatric; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

