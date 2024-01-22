Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 35,746 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $9.87 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Vanguard

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.