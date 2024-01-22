Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 9,121 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in V2X by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in V2X by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in V2X by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Down 0.3 %

VVX stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

