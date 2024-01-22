Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.71 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,811 shares of company stock worth $361,751. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.