Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

