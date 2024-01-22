Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 185.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 111.5% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWI

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.