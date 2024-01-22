Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $226.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

