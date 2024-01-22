Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,656 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,726.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,613,750 shares in the company, valued at $344,076,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 924,910 shares of company stock worth $30,053,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

