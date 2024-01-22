Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTI. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundThinking by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 346,298 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 88.9% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,787,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 18.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth about $1,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

