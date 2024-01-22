Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

