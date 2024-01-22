Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of URGN stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

