Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

