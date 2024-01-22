Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

