Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $114,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

