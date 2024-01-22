Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

