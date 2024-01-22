Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.1 %

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

