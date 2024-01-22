Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 269.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 218.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $63.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

