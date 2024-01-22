Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.