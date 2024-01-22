Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 190.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,336,000 after purchasing an additional 834,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

TTD opened at $66.85 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

