Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CR opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

