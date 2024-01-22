Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

