Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2 %

TFX stock opened at $246.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

