Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of AZTA opened at $67.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

