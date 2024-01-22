Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,183,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $93.44 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

