Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane NXT Trading Up 2.9 %

CXT opened at $57.40 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.