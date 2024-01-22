Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

