Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 15,239 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GATX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GATX by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

