Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 20,658 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 428,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.22. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.57. Ocuphire Pharma had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 65.54%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.