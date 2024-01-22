Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.1 %

HI opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.