RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI opened at $144.20 on Monday. RLI has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RLI by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 66.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

