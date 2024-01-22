RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

