Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $38.87 on Friday. V2X has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V2X will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in V2X during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in V2X during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

