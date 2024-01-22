Russell Barton Sells 2,833 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) COO Russell Barton sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $10,567.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,867 shares in the company, valued at $361,313.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.62 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.