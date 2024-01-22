Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seaboard worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,055,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,681.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,820.59. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.