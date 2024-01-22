Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.42 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

