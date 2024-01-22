Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $409,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.