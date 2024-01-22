ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,815,000 after purchasing an additional 278,471 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServisFirst Bancshares

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.