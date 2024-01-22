ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SFBS stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.
ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
