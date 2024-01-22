Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sells $28,085.88 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.