SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.29.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

