SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

