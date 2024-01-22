SLM (SLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

