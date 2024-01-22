Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

SMID stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a PE ratio of 356.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

