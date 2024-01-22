Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $73,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $286.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

