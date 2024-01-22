Sono-Tek Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sono-Tek in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SOTK stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of -0.30.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
