Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902133 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

